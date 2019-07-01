|
THOMAS, Gerrit Johan Jr. Of Saugus, formerly of Malden, age 88, June 30. Husband of the late Carmela "Millie" (DiStaso) Thomas. Loving father of Elizabeth A. Thomas of Saugus, Marie Sheehan of Danvers, William J. Thomas of Raymond, NH. Beloved grandfather of several grandchildren & great-grandchildren who he thoroughly enjoyed along with his 2 cats, Sunny Day Thomas & Shaggy D.A. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation prior to service, 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the at or to American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org/pledge For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019