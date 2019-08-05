|
CROWLEY, Gertrude A. (Mahon) In Canton, formerly of Brookline, in her 100th year. Died peacefully on August 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Crowley, Sr. Loving mother of Joseph A. Crowley, Jr. and his wife Alice of West Springfield, VA, John D. Crowley and his wife Cheri of Athens, GA, Stephen M. Crowley and his wife Michelle of South Yarmouth and Philip J. Crowley and his wife Louise of Bellingham and the late Jane Marie Crowley. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by her devoted niece and medical advocate Pamela Geddis of Chestnut Hill and loving former daughter in law Jane Crowley of Waltham. Gertrude was a faithful member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Brookline and actively participated in the Catholic Daughters of America, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and an original member of St. Mary's Prayer Group. Gertrude was retired from the Town of Brookline Water Dept. where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She was an avid Red Sox fan who, if prompted, could recite the Infield Fly Rule. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning, August 8th at 9:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10:30. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, August 7th from 4:00 – 7:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Gertrude to Hebrew Senior Life, who so respectfully cared for her during these last two weeks, c/o Development Dept., 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131 or www.give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute or to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Pl., Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019