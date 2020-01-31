Boston Globe Obituaries
MARTINO, Gertrude A. (Wilson) Age 95, of Ipswich, formerly of Chelmsford, Watertown, and Brighton, passed away January 14, 2020, after a brief illness. The wife of the late John V. Martino, Sr., she is survived by her son John V. Martino, Jr., of Maynard, and daughter Phyllis M. Shaw of Ipswich and her husband, John M. Shaw, Jr., and their children, David G. Shaw of South Boston, Regina C. Shaw of Natick, and Stephen P. Shaw of South Portland, ME. Gert was born in Boston on June 27, 1924, to the late Thomas F. and Catherine V. (Donovan) Wilson. She also was predeceased by sisters Dorothy Duffy of Newmarket, NH, and Mary Dichard of Pelham, NH, and brothers Neal F. Wilson, Sr. of Chelsea and Weymouth, Francis X. Wilson of South Boston, and Paul V. Wilson of Salem, NH. Also survived by her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wilson of Weymouth, Joan Wilson of South Boston, Rose Doherty and Isabel Martino of Wellesley and Ruth Martino of Weston, brother-in-law Paul Martino and his wife, Roberta, of Plymouth, and many nieces and nephews. Services were private. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
