TALBOT, Gertrude A. (Toomey) In Florida, formerly of Woburn and Somerville, February 14th, at the age of one hundred and one. Beloved wife of the late Leo K. Talbot. Devoted mother of Barbara Donovan, her late husband James of FL, Edward Talbot, his wife Anne of FL, William Talbot, his late wife Carole of FL, Paul Talbot, his wife Beverly of FL and the late Robert Talbot, his wife Elizabeth. Cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Robert Toomey. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, February 22 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours in the Funeral Home, Friday evening, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gertrude's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020