GERTRUDE B. HOLLAND
HOLLAND, Gertrude B. Of Medford, April 17, age 96 and longtime employee of Macy's in Boston. Loving sister of Catherine Baldwin of Somerville, Agnes Guthrie of Wakefield and the late Mary (Grenham), John Holland, Ruth Mahoney, Margaret Curtis, James Holland and Ann Peters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 514 High St., Medford on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Donations in Gertrude's memory may be made to Boston Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 or to St. Raphael Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of MEDFORD.

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Funeral services provided by
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
