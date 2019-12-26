|
BRODERICK, Gertrude Catherine (Creedon) "Gigi" Of Watertown, passed on December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Broderick. Loving sister of Genevieve M. Burke & her late husband Francis J. of Brighton and Eileen J. Savage & her late husband Frank of Newbury. Loving aunt of 11 nieces & nephews and many grandnieces & nephews. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:30 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 12:30 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-5 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Retired Asst. Principal at Watertown Schools. Gigi was very community-involved in many Watertown clubs & organizations. Memorials in Gigi's memory may be made to Emmanuel College Development Fund, [email protected] MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019