Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
the Church of St. Patrick
212 Main St
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE BRODERICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE CATHERINE "GIGI" (CREEDON) BRODERICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE CATHERINE "GIGI" (CREEDON) BRODERICK Obituary
BRODERICK, Gertrude Catherine (Creedon) "Gigi" Of Watertown, passed on December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Broderick. Loving sister of Genevieve M. Burke & her late husband Francis J. of Brighton and Eileen J. Savage & her late husband Frank of Newbury. Loving aunt of 11 nieces & nephews and many grandnieces & nephews. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:30 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 12:30 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-5 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Retired Asst. Principal at Watertown Schools. Gigi was very community-involved in many Watertown clubs & organizations. Memorials in Gigi's memory may be made to Emmanuel College Development Fund, [email protected] MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Gertrude Catherine (Creedon) "Gigi" BRODERICK
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -