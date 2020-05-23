|
DISKIN, Gertrude Dorothy Of Hingham and formerly of Sharon, entered eternal, peaceful rest at the Linden Ponds Continuing Care Facility in Hingham, MA on Friday, May 22nd, 2020. She was 81 years young. Born in Somerville, MA, she was raised in Somerville and West Roxbury, and was the daughter of the late John J., Jr. and Gertrude (McGlinchey) Diskin. Gert attended Mount Saint Joseph's Academy in Brighton and graduated with the Class of 1956. She continued her education at Boston College for two years and then entered the Sisters of St. Joseph's of Boston from 1958-1972. She received her Master's Degree from Georgetown University and continued toward her Doctorate in Political Science from American University in Washington, D.C. She taught at Regis College in Weston, MA and Sacred Heart University in Bridgeport, CT. She worked for Stone & Webster Engineering in Boston from 1973-1995, when she retired from her role as a Manager of several departments. She loved her job and the relationships she built over the years. In her spare time, Gert enjoyed politics, winters in her condo in Ft. Meyers, visiting Martha's Vineyard, reading, traveling, cruising and playing Shanghai Rummy with her family, especially with her godson Rob Lynch. Gert was a devoted daughter, sister, and friend. Gert was loving, selfless and dedicated to others. She will be deeply missed by all those she touched. Gert is the beloved sister of Patricia and her husband Lawrence Rose of Attleboro, Dorothy and her husband Robert E. Lynch of Stoughton, the late Rev. John Diskin, SJ and late Thomas Diskin and his surviving wife Anne of Norwood. She is the loving Aunt of Robert J. Lynch, Carolyn (Diskin) Gayton, Kathleen (Diskin) Brown, Dorothy Anne Diskin, Mary Lou (Rose) DesChamps, Lawrence Rose, and Robert Rose. Gert is survived by many loving great-nephews and nieces, as well as great-great-nephews and nieces. Gert is also survived by her dear friend MaryAnne Doyle of Weymouth. A Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury, on Wednesday, May 27th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Gert Diskin may be made to the Linden Ponds Benevolent Fund, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043, Attn: Mairi Blakie. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020