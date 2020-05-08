Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE E. COX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE E. COX Obituary
COX, Gertrude E Of Saugus, in Harwich, age 95, May 4th. Wife of the late Joseph E. Cox. Loving mother of Donald Cox (wife Carolyn Cox) and the late Robert Cox (wife Karen Cox). Cherished grandmother of Theresa Cox, Elizabeth "Beth" Cox, Erin Cox, Megan Cox & her husband Zak Kosan, and great-grandmother of Ronan Kosan. Sister of the late Thadeus & Francis Sybil and Lucille Hayes. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Adhering to the guidelines of the state and CDC regulations, Services were private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -