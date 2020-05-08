|
|
COX, Gertrude E Of Saugus, in Harwich, age 95, May 4th. Wife of the late Joseph E. Cox. Loving mother of Donald Cox (wife Carolyn Cox) and the late Robert Cox (wife Karen Cox). Cherished grandmother of Theresa Cox, Elizabeth "Beth" Cox, Erin Cox, Megan Cox & her husband Zak Kosan, and great-grandmother of Ronan Kosan. Sister of the late Thadeus & Francis Sybil and Lucille Hayes. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Adhering to the guidelines of the state and CDC regulations, Services were private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2020