LOWRY, Gertrude E. "Gert" (Thomas) Of Somerville, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long illness. Gert lost her "funny valentine" and loving husband of 65 years, Bish, this previous spring. Loving mother of Brian Lowry and wife Tammy of Derry, NH, Kevin Lowry and partner Tim May of Somerville, MA, Gerard Lowry and wife Phyllis of Framingham, MA, Elizabeth Lowry of St. Augustine, FL, Elaine Ferrera and husband Rob of Wilmington, MA. Devoted grandmother of Meghan, Jenna, Brian, Stephen, Lauren, Alexander, Emma, Corrin, Sofia, Stephanie, Scott, and Neal. Great-grandmother of Skye, Owen and Antonio. In addition to raising her five children, Gert was also very active at St. John's parish in Cambridge. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and longtime member of St. John's Guild. Gert enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and traveling with her Bish. Gert was much loved and will be missed by many. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 25th, 2019 in Saint John's Church, Mass. Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Burial is private. For online condolences, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019