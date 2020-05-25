Boston Globe Obituaries
GERTRUDE "TRUDY" GAMERMAN

GAMERMAN, Gertrude "Trudy" Of Randolph, MA entered into rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 101. Dear daughter of the late Isaac & Eva (Nathanson) Titlebaum. Beloved wife of the late David J. Gamerman. Loving mother of Elaine Smoody & her husband Daniel. Devoted sister of Marion Cohen and the late David Tanner and Dr. Mitchell Tanner. Graveside services at Beth Israel Cemetery in Everett will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Gertrude's name may be donated to The Salvation Army, Attn: Development, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
