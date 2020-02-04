Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Memorial Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 884-3259
For more information about
GERTRUDE OSTLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Memorial Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Anthony Memorial Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
600 Broadway
Chelsea, IL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE OSTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE I. "TRUDY" (FOOTE) OSTLER


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE I. "TRUDY" (FOOTE) OSTLER Obituary
OSTLER, Gertrude I. "Trudy" (Foote) Of Saugus, formerly of Peabody and Chelsea, on February 2nd. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Donald W. Ostler. Devoted mother of Patricia McCarthy and her husband Vince of Nashua, NH, Charles Ostler and his wife Karen of Boynton Beach, FL, Donna Czerwinski and her husband Joseph of Malden, Maureen Tamasiunas and her husband Allan of Farmington, NH, Aileen Charles and her husband Steven of Altoona, PA, Kathleen Nolan and her husband Robert of Saugus, Lauretta Russo and her husband John of Winter Park, FL and the late Warren, Kevin and Matthew Ostler. Dear sister of the late Robert E. Foote. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, February 6, from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 7th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:45 P.M. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

View the online memorial for Gertrude I. "Trudy" (Foote) OSTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -