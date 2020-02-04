|
|
OSTLER, Gertrude I. "Trudy" (Foote) Of Saugus, formerly of Peabody and Chelsea, on February 2nd. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Donald W. Ostler. Devoted mother of Patricia McCarthy and her husband Vince of Nashua, NH, Charles Ostler and his wife Karen of Boynton Beach, FL, Donna Czerwinski and her husband Joseph of Malden, Maureen Tamasiunas and her husband Allan of Farmington, NH, Aileen Charles and her husband Steven of Altoona, PA, Kathleen Nolan and her husband Robert of Saugus, Lauretta Russo and her husband John of Winter Park, FL and the late Warren, Kevin and Matthew Ostler. Dear sister of the late Robert E. Foote. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, February 6, from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 7th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:45 P.M. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Gertrude I. "Trudy" (Foote) OSTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020