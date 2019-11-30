|
MITCHELL, Gertrude L. Of Roxbury, November 28, 2019. Daughter of the late James M. Mitchell and Oneida (Roy) Mitchell. Devoted sister of the late Frances E. (Mitchell) Brooks and Helen (Mitchell) I Morris. Beloved aunt of Arlene (Morris) Robertson and Rodney E. Brooks, both of Boston. She is survived by extended family and friends. Funeral Service Saturday, at 11 AM, at Holy Temple Church, 14 Lambert Ave., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of ROXBURY. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019