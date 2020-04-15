Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE LUCEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE LUCEY


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE LUCEY Obituary
LUCEY, Gertrude Of West Roxbury, April 12, 2020. Born October 10, 1920. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Flaherty) Lucey. Loving sister of the late Henry J. Lucey and Rev. William F. Lucey. A graduate of Girls' Latin, Class of 1939 and of Smith College, Class of 1943. Miss Lucey taught in the Milton Public Schools from 1946-1978, and upon retirement devoted her life to caring for her family. Late member of Holy Name Parish, Legion of Mary, Secular Order Of Carmel OCDS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Name Parish, West Roxbury. Interment private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -