LUCEY, Gertrude Of West Roxbury, April 12, 2020. Born October 10, 1920. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Flaherty) Lucey. Loving sister of the late Henry J. Lucey and Rev. William F. Lucey. A graduate of Girls' Latin, Class of 1939 and of Smith College, Class of 1943. Miss Lucey taught in the Milton Public Schools from 1946-1978, and upon retirement devoted her life to caring for her family. Late member of Holy Name Parish, Legion of Mary, Secular Order Of Carmel OCDS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Name Parish, West Roxbury. Interment private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020