BADER, Gertrude M. (Hannes) Of Norton, formerly of Walpole and Roslindale, died December 2nd , 2019. Beloved wife of the late Moses D. Bader. Loving mother of Bruce Bader and his wife Patricia of Franklin and the late Karla Macadino and her late husband Dominic. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Crosby and her husband John of Franklin and Barry Bader and his wife Lucia of Milford. Devoted great-grandmother of Katelynn and Ashley Crosby and Andrew, Jaclyn and Anthony Bader. Sister of the late Herbert Hannes. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She also had the utmost love of family, animals and spending time at her home in Marion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Sunday Dec. 8th from 3-6pm. Funeral procession from the Funeral Home on Monday morning Dec. 9th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gertrude's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019