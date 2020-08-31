CLARK, Gertrude M. (Roper) Of Weymouth, died August 25, 2020.
Gertrude (known as Trudy) worked as a customer service supervisor at Jordan Marsh for many years before changing her career and becoming a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was Gertrude's main passion in life. She will be remembered for her kind, generous and giving personality. Gertrude will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Beloved wife of 65 years to the late John F. Clark. Loving mother of Donna M. Stevens and her husband James of Las Vegas, NV and John K. Clark and his wife Susan of Rutland, VT. Proud grandmother of James A. Stevens, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Las Vegas, NV, Michelle M. Santana and her husband Reinier of Las Vegas, NV, Anna Clark Garrow of Rutland, VT, Collin Jack Clark of Rutland, VT, and great-grandchildren Dylan Santana, Oliver Santana, and Joselyn Garrow.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, 5-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, EAST WEYMOUTH, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Thursday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne.
Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some may not be comfortable gathering together with Gertrude's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. The Funeral Mass will be recorded and made available online for those who were unable to attend.