Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Chapel
2078 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE "JOAN" O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE "JOAN" O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Gertrude "Joan" Age 94, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. Joan is survived by her loving brothers, Brendan O' Brien of Sturbridge and John Thyne of L.A. Devoted aunt of 17 adoring nieces and nephews and numerous great-grand nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Hazel (Pritchard) and Thomas J. O'Brien. Loving sister of the late Richard, Patricia, Winifred, Paul, Thomas, Francis, Lawrence, Gail, and Theresa. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours in the William J Gormley Funeral Home at 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, November 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Theresa of Avila Chapel, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. At Joan's reques,t please in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Joan's name to Harrington Hospital: Attn: Development Department, 100 South Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 (508) 765-3029 harringtonhospital.org/support-harrington/ William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -