|
|
O'BRIEN, Gertrude "Joan" Age 94, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. Joan is survived by her loving brothers, Brendan O' Brien of Sturbridge and John Thyne of L.A. Devoted aunt of 17 adoring nieces and nephews and numerous great-grand nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Hazel (Pritchard) and Thomas J. O'Brien. Loving sister of the late Richard, Patricia, Winifred, Paul, Thomas, Francis, Lawrence, Gail, and Theresa. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours in the William J Gormley Funeral Home at 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, November 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Theresa of Avila Chapel, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. At Joan's reques,t please in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Joan's name to Harrington Hospital: Attn: Development Department, 100 South Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 (508) 765-3029 harringtonhospital.org/support-harrington/ William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019