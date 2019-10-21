|
|
O'NEILL, Gertrude (Howard) "Gert" Age 97, of Malden. Wife of the late John F. O'Neill. Visiting Hours at the Burns Funeral Home, MALDEN, Thursday, 4-8. Funeral Mass in Sacred Hearts Church, Friday at 10:00. Interment Forest Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either Cheverus Catholic School, 30 Irving St., Malden, or Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., Malden. Complete notice to follow in Wednesday's edition. For directions and guestbook, go to: www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019