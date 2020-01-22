Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE PETRINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE R. (DESANDUS) PETRINO


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE R. (DESANDUS) PETRINO Obituary
PETRINO, Gertrude R. "Trudy" (DeSandus) Of Rockport & Melrose, January 10, 2020. Gertrude has been married to her husband William D. "Bill" Petrino for 70 years. She was the loving mother of Mark A. Petrino & his wife Linda of Rockport. Cherished grandmother of Jessica & Michael Petrino. Caring sister of Josephine Balano & her late husband John of CA, the late Mary Grant & her late husband Kenneth. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8:30-9:30AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or @ . To send a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -