PETRINO, Gertrude R. "Trudy" (DeSandus) Of Rockport & Melrose, January 10, 2020. Gertrude has been married to her husband William D. "Bill" Petrino for 70 years. She was the loving mother of Mark A. Petrino & his wife Linda of Rockport. Cherished grandmother of Jessica & Michael Petrino. Caring sister of Josephine Balano & her late husband John of CA, the late Mary Grant & her late husband Kenneth. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8:30-9:30AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or @ . To send a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020