JONAS, Gertrude Rose Pianist and Violinist, Escaped Nazi Germany, was 101 Passed away peacefully on November 15 at her home in Brookline. Born in Duesseldorf, Germany to Rudolf Jonas, a newspaper editor and music critic, and Erna Danzig Jonas, whose dream was to be a doctor, music was her passion from her first days til her last. At 3, she would sit below the piano while her older brother Herbert had lessons, and then then immediately scurry over and play the pieces he was studying. The conductor of the Dusseldorf Philharmonic noticed her talent and sent a car on weekends to pick 8-year-old Gertrude up and bring her to the symphony. Gertrude spent her early years in a Germany suffering under post-WWI runaway inflation and privation in the short-lived Weimar Republic, which soon gave way to Nazism. Rudolf's career allowed Gertrude to attend a diversity of musical performances, including Furtwängler's return to the Berlin Philharmonic in 1935, where Hitler, Goebbels, and Goering sat in the row in front of 16-year-old Gertrude. In 1938, Gertrude emigrated from Nazi Germany. She arrived first in New York, where she auditioned for Rosina Lhevinne, the renowned pianist, who offered Gertrude a full scholarship to Julliard. Gertrude didn't yet appreciate the importance of the school or the absence of similar opportunities elsewhere, so continued on to join her brother. After working as a maid in San Francisco, Gertrude earned a B.A. and M.A. in musicology at UC-Berkeley. Gertrude also studied with Naom Blinder and Henri Temianka and performed violin concerts in San Francisco and Los Angeles. She auditioned for Leonard Bernstein, who invited her to join the Tanglewood orchestra. Just as with Julliard, she declined, thinking she could not afford the trip to Massachusetts. She later performed with what is now the Lucerne Festival Strings in Switzerland, then lived in New York, Connecticut, Germany, Israel, and Boston. She worked as a music therapist and a teacher of string instruments and continued to play violin and viola in solo recitals and quartets. After retirement, she renewed her piano studies following years as a violinist. She was invited to compete at the Van Cliburn Competition in Dallas in 2002 at the age of 82 and gave solo recitals at New England Conservatory until she was 87. Gertrude's passion, dedication, compassion, mischievous silliness, kindness, and love will be dearly missed by her beloved daughter, Alisa Jonas, son-in-law David Day, granddaughters Julia and Annika Jonas-Day, and the many friends, family, and students, teachers, neighbors, storekeepers, neighbors, and others who admired her for her talent, resilience, and warmth. Visiting Hours: A Ceremony will be held in her honor at Williams Hall at New England Conservatory this Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019