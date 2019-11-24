Boston Globe Obituaries
GERTRUDE T. (SARTAN) BOBRYCKI

GERTRUDE T. (SARTAN) BOBRYCKI Obituary
BOBRYCKI, Gertrude T. (Sartan) Of Saugus, Age 90, November 22. Wife of the late Stanley Bobrycki. Beloved mother of Marie Davis and her husband Russell of North Billerica, Richard Bobrycki of Rowley and the late Karen Bobrycki. Cherrished grandmother of Landon, Alexa and Jeffrey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019
