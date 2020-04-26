|
JODKA, Gertrude V. "Trudy" April 24th, of Ayer, age 100. Her husband, Albin J. Jodka, died in 1989. She leaves her beloved children, daughter Sharon Jodka Carpenter and husband George, her 3 sons, Richard Jodka and his wife Kathy, Thomas Jodka and his wife Kathryn, Jonathan Jodka and his wife Kim, her daughter-in-law Sarah Jodka and her beloved sister and best friend, Marion Richards. She also leaves 11 grandchildren: Meghan, Zachary, Aaron, Emily, Libby, Molly, Anna, Charlie, Maddie, Nick, and Henry. And 8 great-grandchildren: Colin, Brenna, Ryann, Reese, Clare, Andrew, Conor and Matthew. Trudy was predeceased by her son, Robert Jodka and grandson, David Jodka, her brothers William and Richard Harnedy and, recently, her beloved sister Doris Ginchereau. Due to restrictions on gathering, immediate Services will be held privately but a publicly attended Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a day and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, PO Box 2, Ayer, MA 01432. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., AYER is assisting the family with arrangements. For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com Late owner & operator of two Ayer businesses, the Melody Shop and Ayer Travel Service. Anderson Funeral Homes
