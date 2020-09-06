1/1
GERTRUDE WOLFSON
WOLFSON, Gertrude Wolfson, Gertrude (Cohen), of Newton, MA and Naples, ME, entered into rest on September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Wolfson. Devoted mother of Barbara Libby, Merilee Wolfson, and the late Harold Wolfson. Loving sister of the late Evelyn Cohen and Paul Cohen. Cherished grandmother of Leah and great-grandmother of Willow and Juniper. Private services will be held and a celebration of Gertrude's life will be held at a future time. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Bridgton Hospital c/o Peter Wright, 10 Hospital Drive, Bridgton, ME 04009. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Stanetskybrookline.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
