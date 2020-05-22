Boston Globe Obituaries
GESILDA IACOVIELLO Obituary
IACOVIELLO, Gesilda Of Revere, on May 19th. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Devoted mother of Rocco Iacoviello and his wife Maria of TX, Angelo and his wife Shawna of Wakefield, and the late Frank Iacoviello. Also survived by 4 loving grandsons, Matthew, Jake Thomas, Daniel and his wife Ashley, and Nicholas and his wife Tanya. Also survived by 4 beautiful great-grandchildren, Adriana (9), Vivian (6), Skylar (6) and Dominic (3). In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gesilda's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America

www.alzfdn.org For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
