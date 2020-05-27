|
|
GRASSI, Giacomo Of Malden, May 25. Beloved husband of the late Vita (Safina) for over 57 years. Dear and devoted "Papa'" of Rosemary Jones and her husband, Robert of Revere and Jacqueline Barsotti and her husband, Carlo of Malden. Brother of Gianfranco Grassi of Stoneham. Loving "Nonno" of Jason Barsotti, Christopher Barsotti and Julia Jones. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Giacomo in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Contributions in Giacomo's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020