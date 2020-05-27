Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church -- PRIVATE
38 Oakes St.
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GIACOMO GRASSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIACOMO GRASSI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GIACOMO GRASSI Obituary
GRASSI, Giacomo Of Malden, May 25. Beloved husband of the late Vita (Safina) for over 57 years. Dear and devoted "Papa'" of Rosemary Jones and her husband, Robert of Revere and Jacqueline Barsotti and her husband, Carlo of Malden. Brother of Gianfranco Grassi of Stoneham. Loving "Nonno" of Jason Barsotti, Christopher Barsotti and Julia Jones. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Giacomo in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Contributions in Giacomo's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GIACOMO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -