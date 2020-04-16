|
SULLIVAN, Gilbert C. "Gil" Age 75, of Canton and Humarock, passed on Easter Sunday, April 12, after a lengthy illness. Gil is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Lydon Sullivan, his sister AnneMarie Reed of Weymouth and his brother Jack of Marshfield. Gil was the son of the late Gil and Marie Sullivan of Dorchester and Dennis, and brother of Maureen Morris of Dorchester. He also leaves the famous Nine-Pak of nieces and nephews, and twenty-five grandnieces and nephews. Gil was a proud graduate of St. Mark's, Dorchester, '58, Boston College High School, '62, and Boston College, '66. All were very dear to his heart along with all the Sisters, Jesuits and lay teachers who helped "C- Sullivan " along. Gil was also the founder of Independent Packaging, Inc., a New England container distributing company. I-PAK was sold in 2007, and Gil retired and was able to spend more time helping other friends of "Bill W", who had been helping Gil for several decades. Gil was a former trustee of Boston College High School, the National Association of Container Distributors, Carney Hospital Foundation Board and Nativity Prep, Boston and Nativity Prep, New Bedford. All were beneficiaries of his time, talent and treasure - and especially his humor. He was a member of the Clover Club of Boston, the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company and numerous Irish organizations. Gil was most grateful for all those in the medical profession, especially his dialysis team, who gave him such wonderful care in the last few years. Donations in Gil's memory may be made to B.C. High 150 Morrissey Blvd. Boston, MA. 02125 or My Brother's Keeper 534 Washington St. Easton, MA 02356.There will be a Celebration of Gil's Life sometime down the road, when the world is once again a safer place. For guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020