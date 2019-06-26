Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvard Memorial Church
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GILBERT BEINHOCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. GILBERT D. BEINHOCKER


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DR. GILBERT D. BEINHOCKER Obituary
BEINHOCKER, Dr. Gilbert D. Dr. Gilbert D. Beinhocker passed away peacefully in Belmont, MA on June 19, 2019. He was 86. Dr. Beinhocker was a prolific inventor who held sixteen patents and was a pioneer in the applications of computing technology. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Barbara Broadley, in 2014, and is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 11:00am at the Harvard Memorial Church, Cambridge, MA. Please see www.keefefuneralhome.com/obituary-listing for more details.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now