STANLEY, Gilbert O. Esteemed Teacher, Musician and Painter Gil Stanley, 80, passed peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020 in Sarasota, FL surrounded by his family. His vibrant life was far from ordinary, filled with family, music, literature, history, and sports. Gil was born in NYC in 1940, the child of Gilbert and Louise Stanley. He spent his formative years growing up in New Canaan, CT, and as a scholar athlete, was recruited from the Kent School to play hockey and football at Middlebury college. Like his father who served in WWI, Gil served in the armed services as a Marine, and later went on to pursue his Master's degree in History from Dartmouth College. A lifelong educator, Gil worked in private school education for over 45 years. 32 of those years were at St. Mark's School in Southborough, MA passionately leading the History Department, advising and coaching. In his retirement, Gil and his wife, Sharon, resided in York, ME and Bradenton, FL where he continued his passion for music and painting, and rarely missed a Red Sox or Patriots game, with a cold beer in hand. His family will remember Gramps for his big hugs, his love of sweets, his curiosity for the world, and his devotion to his family. Gil is survived by his wife Sharon, his two children, Alexandra McCall and John Stanley, sister Laura Stanley, and his six granddaughters. https://www.forevermissed.com/gil-stanley/about
A Service will be held spring/summer 2021 at St. Marks School, Southborough, MA. View the online memorial for Gilbert O. STANLEY