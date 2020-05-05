|
MOREL, Gilbert R. Age 92, longtime resident of Scituate, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Belmonte) Morel, with whom he shared more than 64 years of marriage. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Harvey and Claire (Deschenes) Morel. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the US Navy during WWII. In 1954, Gil and Jean married and settled in Malden. He worked for many years as a carpenter and co-founded G & R Construction, Inc. with his brother Roland. Gil was the devoted father of Gilbert Morel and his wife Donna of Pepperell, Robert Morel and his wife Erin of Scituate, and Jeanne (Morel) Gould and her husband Jay of Beverly. He was the cherished "Papa" to his 8 loving grandchildren, each who shared a special relationship with him. He was the dear brother of Paul and the late Roland and Arthur Morel, and Lucille (Morel) Butler. He was survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will take place at a later date for Mr. Morel, where he will receive full funeral honors from the United States Navy Honor Guard. Please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com to view the online obituary and guestbook. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020