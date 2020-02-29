|
|
AUFIERO, Gilda (Sateriale) Of Watertown, passed away on February 26th, 16 days prior to her 96th birthday. Beloved wife of the late John Aufiero. Loving mother of Barbara and her husband Henry of Little Rock, AR, Dorothy of Watertown, Edward and his wife Patricia of Watertown, Paul and his wife Barbara of Uxbridge and Lawrence and his wife Christine of Watertown. Cherished grandmother of John, Matthew, Caralyn, Nicholas, Michael, Harrison, Ariana, Halle and Katherine. Daughter of the late Emilio and Mary (Cocca) Sateriale and sister of the late Emil and Waldo Sateriale. She was also a proud dog mom of 9 furry children including surviving members, Penelope and Zoey. Gilda earned her BA degree from Regis College (Class of 1945) and enjoyed an accomplished career as a psychiatric social worker for several years. Most importantly, Gilda was guided by God's Light and spread this Light to all those fortunate to be touched by her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 7th at 10 am in Saint Luke Parish, Belmont. Burial to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Gilda to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or nationalmssociety.org/donate Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020