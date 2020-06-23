Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for GILDA CENTOFANTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GILDA (CASO) CENTOFANTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GILDA (CASO) CENTOFANTI Obituary
CENTOFANTI, Gilda (Caso) Age 100 of Watertown, June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Centofanti. Loving mother of Stephen Centofanti & his wife Diane and the late Paul Centofanti. Cherished grandmother of Stephen, Jeffrey & his wife Julie, Adam & his wife Echo, Lauren & her husband David and Alyssa & her husband Mark. Devoted great-grandmother of Lucas, Prisca, Wesley, Ella, Loyla, Luciana, Anabella, James, Jon & Avery. Dear sister of Adolfo Caso & his wife Margaret and the late Annina Capone, Christy Caso and Maria Louisa DeAngelis. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Friday in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown for a 12 noon Graveside Service. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GILDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -