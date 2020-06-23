|
CENTOFANTI, Gilda (Caso) Age 100 of Watertown, June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Centofanti. Loving mother of Stephen Centofanti & his wife Diane and the late Paul Centofanti. Cherished grandmother of Stephen, Jeffrey & his wife Julie, Adam & his wife Echo, Lauren & her husband David and Alyssa & her husband Mark. Devoted great-grandmother of Lucas, Prisca, Wesley, Ella, Loyla, Luciana, Anabella, James, Jon & Avery. Dear sister of Adolfo Caso & his wife Margaret and the late Annina Capone, Christy Caso and Maria Louisa DeAngelis. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Friday in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown for a 12 noon Graveside Service. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020