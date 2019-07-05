Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GILDA DI RIENZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GILDA (DI PIETRO) DI RIENZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GILDA (DI PIETRO) DI RIENZO Obituary
Di RIENZO, Gilda (Di Pietro) Of Medford, July 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Raffaele Di Rienzo. Devoted mother of Mario Di Rienzo and his wife Hind, and Rina Zagame and her husband Richard. Loving nonna of Paul, Gianfranco, Anthony, Kristina, Gianna, Jasmine, Reda and Selina. Loving great-nonna of Gianluca and Isabella. Dear sister of Raffaele Di Pietro and Anna Canzurlo. Former mother-in-law of Paula Maria Di Rienzo. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, July 8th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 pm. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Gilda's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now