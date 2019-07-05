|
Di RIENZO, Gilda (Di Pietro) Of Medford, July 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Raffaele Di Rienzo. Devoted mother of Mario Di Rienzo and his wife Hind, and Rina Zagame and her husband Richard. Loving nonna of Paul, Gianfranco, Anthony, Kristina, Gianna, Jasmine, Reda and Selina. Loving great-nonna of Gianluca and Isabella. Dear sister of Raffaele Di Pietro and Anna Canzurlo. Former mother-in-law of Paula Maria Di Rienzo. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, July 8th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 pm. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Gilda's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019