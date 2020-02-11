Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
GILDA E. LOVUOLO Obituary
LoVUOLO, Gilda E. Of Norwood, passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Daughter of the late Sam and Mary (Balestra) LoVuolo. Loving sister of the late Eleanor Cochran, Emily Carchedi, Edmund LoVuolo, Virginia LoVuolo, Muriel "Dolly" McIntosh and Maurice "Sonny" LoVuolo. Also survived by many loving and devoted nieces, nephews and special friends all whom she loved dearly. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Saturday February 15, 2020 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. www.Kraw-KornackFuneralHome

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
