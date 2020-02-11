|
LoVUOLO, Gilda E. Of Norwood, passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Daughter of the late Sam and Mary (Balestra) LoVuolo. Loving sister of the late Eleanor Cochran, Emily Carchedi, Edmund LoVuolo, Virginia LoVuolo, Muriel "Dolly" McIntosh and Maurice "Sonny" LoVuolo. Also survived by many loving and devoted nieces, nephews and special friends all whom she loved dearly. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Saturday February 15, 2020 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. www.Kraw-KornackFuneralHome
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020