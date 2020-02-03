Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Resources
More Obituaries for GILDA DIMASCIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GILDA IDA CARMELA (DIMASCIO) DIMASCIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GILDA IDA CARMELA (DIMASCIO) DIMASCIO Obituary
DiMASCIO, Gilda Ida Carmela (DiMascio) Age 90, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Friday, January 31, 2020.

Gilda was born in Pettorano sul Gizio, province of L'Aquila, region of Abruzzo, Italy. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1948 at the age of nineteen. Gilda had lived in Braintree for fifty years, previously in Dorchester.

Gilda was employed as a seamstress in the garment industry for many years.

Beloved wife of the late Gino DiMascio.

Devoted mother of Dora M. DiMascio of Abington.

Dear sister of Panfilo R. "Benny" DiMascio and his wife Linda of Rupert, West Virginia.

Gilda is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., QUINCY on Friday, February 7, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. Entombment at Saint Michael Cemetery, Boston.

For those who wish, donations in Gilda's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GILDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -