DiMASCIO, Gilda Ida Carmela (DiMascio) Age 90, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Friday, January 31, 2020.
Gilda was born in Pettorano sul Gizio, province of L'Aquila, region of Abruzzo, Italy. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1948 at the age of nineteen. Gilda had lived in Braintree for fifty years, previously in Dorchester.
Gilda was employed as a seamstress in the garment industry for many years.
Beloved wife of the late Gino DiMascio.
Devoted mother of Dora M. DiMascio of Abington.
Dear sister of Panfilo R. "Benny" DiMascio and his wife Linda of Rupert, West Virginia.
Gilda is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., QUINCY on Friday, February 7, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. Entombment at Saint Michael Cemetery, Boston.
For those who wish, donations in Gilda's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020