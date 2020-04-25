Boston Globe Obituaries
GILDA J. (ARCURI) TARTAGLIA


1929 - 2020
GILDA J. (ARCURI) TARTAGLIA Obituary
TARTAGLIA, Gilda J. (Arcuri) Of West Newton, formerly of Sudbury & New Mexico, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Tartaglia. Devoted & loving sister of Joanne Tartaglia of West Newton and the late Rose Papia. In addition, she is survived by many cherished nieces & nephews. Daughter of the late Anthony and Caroline (Godino) Arcuri. Memorial Gathering on Tuesday. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to; BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
