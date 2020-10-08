GILDA MESSURI

MESSURI, Gilda Age 95, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at Maplewood of Brewster assisted living. Gilda spent most of her life in Cambridge, MA where she was born to Mike and Anna Messuri. She is survived by her sister Mary Ignazio of Bedford, MA and 2 brothers Peter Messuri and his wife Barbara of Arlington, MA and Tony Messuri and his wife Annette of Arlington, MA, and 23 nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her brother Augie Messuri who passed away in Nov. 11 2019 and her sister Phyllis has since passed away in Oct. 2020. Memorial donations may be sent to your favorite charity
in her memory. Burial will be private and there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.