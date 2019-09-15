|
PERUZZI, GILDA (Biagioni) Died peacefully on September 12, at the age of 96. She is survived by her loving daughters Angela (Peruzzi) Cardarelli and Linda (Peruzzi) Zandona; her sons-in-law John Cardarelli and Dan Zandona; three grandchildren, Lindsey Collins and her husband Dan, Kristin Panagiotis and her husband Will, and Danny Zandona and his wife Gina; and three beautiful great-grandchildren, Dominic, age 6, Gianna, age 4, and Alexandra, age 4. She was predeceased by her husband, Albino; her son, Vinnie; and her sister, Teresa. Gilda grew up in Collefero, Italy, and came to the United States with her husband Albino in 1948. She became a tax accountant for H&R Block for 45 years, and had more than 300 of her own loyal clients. She retired at the age of 89, only due to her failing eyesight. Her family was her first love, and she also had a passion for cooking and created many culinary masterpieces, which we tried to replicate but never succeeded. Her secret ingredient was love. She will be remembered as a beautiful, loving person who was always willing to help anyone in need. Her family will love her forever. Visiting Hours will take place on Tuesday, September 17, from 5pm to 8pm at Boston Cremation at 116 Franklin Street in QUINCY, Massachusetts. The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 18, at 10am at Saint John the Baptist Church at 44 School Street in Quincy, Massachusetts, followed by burial at Blue Hill Cemetery. For guestbook please visit bostoncremation.org Boston Cremation Malden, Mansfield, Quincy bostoncremation.org
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019