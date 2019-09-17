Boston Globe Obituaries
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Christopher's Chapel
18 N. Bennet St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Christopher's Chapel
18 N. Bennet St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Chapel
18 N. Bennet St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:15 PM
St. Francis Cemetery
459 River Rd.
Andover, MA
View Map
GILES BARREDA Obituary
BARREDA, Rev. Giles OFM of Boston's North End, passed away on September 15, 2019. He is the beloved brother of Arthur Barreda of Nahant, and Dolores Morrill of Laconia, NH; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be on Thursday, from 4pm to 7pm, in St. Christopher's Chapel, 18 N. Bennet St., Boston, with a Prayer Service to begin at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel on Friday at 10am. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, 459 River Rd., Andover, at 12:15pm. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

www.bostonharborsidehome.com

at Boston Harborside

617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
