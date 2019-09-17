|
|
BARREDA, Rev. Giles OFM of Boston's North End, passed away on September 15, 2019. He is the beloved brother of Arthur Barreda of Nahant, and Dolores Morrill of Laconia, NH; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be on Thursday, from 4pm to 7pm, in St. Christopher's Chapel, 18 N. Bennet St., Boston, with a Prayer Service to begin at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel on Friday at 10am. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, 459 River Rd., Andover, at 12:15pm. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone
at Boston Harborside
617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019