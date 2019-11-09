|
FISHMAN, Gill Brought Joy To All Gill Fishman fought a valiant, three-year battle with cancer that ended peacefully this week. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara; their children Justin and his wife Zoe, and Jillian and her fiancé Jesse; and Gill's brother, Richard. Gill was a lifelong Bostonian. He grew up in Roxbury, learned to play golf and fly a kite at Franklin Park, and attended The Boston Latin School. He went on to graduate from Harvard College with a degree in Economics and the Harvard Graduate School of Design with a Master's in Architecture. He also studied at the Harvard School of Education and MIT, and as an Associate in the Department of Visual and Environmental Studies at Harvard. His gentle humor and natural elegance, his keen intellect and his intuitive sense of design helped him develop multiple successful businesses, including his eponymous, nationally-recognized graphics, design and branding firm. Over Gill's career, he was honored to receive over 400 design awards for helping clients – corporate, startup, and nonprofit – define and craft their mission and their brand. As a serial entrepreneur, he founded Rainboworld, a game-changing greeting card publisher, and co-founded the Water Music/Concert Cruise/JazzBoat. He also served on the original founding committees of the Great Boston Kite Festival and of First Night, which enhanced Boston public spaces and brought many communities together. Gill was deeply involved in the startup and biotech community, as well as a strong advocate and passionate contributor to many local nonprofits. He did extensive volunteer work for the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; New Center for Arts and Culture; the Museum of Fine Arts Council; the National Board of the American Technion Society; the Boston Preservation Alliance; the Historic Fisher Hill Neighborhood Association; New England-Israel Business Council; and Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, among other organizations. His friends and colleagues would say that his talents for design propelled countless philanthropic organizations forward. Gill brightened every room he entered with his smile and sharp wit. He touched the lives of so many with his light and his laugh. He was an extraordinary man, husband, and father. He was loved and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Gill's Life will be held at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, Sunday November 17th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to one of Gill's favorite causes, such as Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, American Technion Society, or Boston Preservation Alliance.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019