FERNALD II, Gilman Nichols Cambridge, MA. On July 31, 2020, Gil Fernald, age 31, lost his 20 year battle with depression. He is survived by his parents, Douglas and Anne Conway Fernald; two aunts, Susan Gifford of Wareham, MA and Mary Ellen Slade of Chapel Hill, NC; two uncles, Patrick Conway (Crystal) of Milford, NJ and James Conway (Kathy) of Floral Park, NY. He leaves behind Claire Costagliola, his high school sweetheart with whom he reconnected this past year. He leaves his cousins, many friends across the country, and his beloved pitbull, Big Stank. Burial will be private.Donations in Gil's memory can be made to Boston Animal Care and Control Shelter, 26 Mahler Rd., Roslindale, MA 02131. The shelter cannot accept cash donations, but you can purchase items to be shipped to them from their Amazon Wishlist: https://amzn.to/3jiRY3a
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020