FONG, Gim P. Of Boston, MA, formerly of Newton, and Wellesley, MA, passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Devoted husband, and loving father and grandfather, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Fay E. Fong, and survived by his sons Conrad and wife Shirley (Liu), David, and Wayne and wife Irene (Tseng), as well as his grandchildren Geoffrey, Kody, Kelsey, and Tyler. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, then returned to earn his B.A. degree from Harvard University. Recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal for his dedicated military service. Had a long and successful career in the plastics field where he was a recognized authority, publishing numerous articles, receiving multiple patents for his product designs, and served as president of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE). Active in his community, he was a committee member of the Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC), Yee Fung Toy Association, and past Commander of American Legion Boston Chinatown Post 328. In observance of Covid-19 restrictions, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in his memory to American Legion Boston Chinatown Post 328 or . Wing Fook Funeral Home 13 Gerard Street Boston MA 02119 617-9898833

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
