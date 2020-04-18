Boston Globe Obituaries
GINA D. (JIUSTINO) FEDERICO

FEDERICO, Gina D. (Jiustino) Of Stoughton, formerly of Walpole, passed away April 17th. Beloved wife of the late Gino G. Mother of Diane LaFleur and her husband John of Plainville, Lori Federico of Stoughton, Jennie Federico of Stoughton, Anthony Federico and his wife Carolyn of Plainville and the late Susanne Federico. Sister of Celia Susi of Roslindale, Anna Danna of Westwood, Lillian DiMascio of Foxboro, and the late Lora Lazzaro. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Due to the current COVID 19 Health Department Directives, Services are private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Donations may be made in her memory to at For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
