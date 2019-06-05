|
HERBERT, Gina (Severino) Of Waltham, June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Herbert, loving mother of Charles W. Herbert and his wife Denise (Allain) of Waltham, Jim Herbert and his wife Brenda (Walunga) of Rutland, devoted sister of Joanne (Severino) Hofmann Sexeny and her husband John Sexeny of Winchester, and the late Maria Melanson Schiave and her husband Bob Schiave of Sherborn, cherished grandmother of Charlie, Violet, Angela, Jimmy, Amanda, Harrison, and Jessica, and great-grandmother of Charlie, Dillon and Cali. She is also survived by her niece Debbie Melanson of Natick and nephew David Melanson of Needham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Monday, June 10, 2019, 12 noon. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visiting Hours, prior to the service from 10 AM to 12 noon. Parking attendants on duty. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
