|
|
SPEZIALE, Gina (D'Incecco) Age 94, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on April 18, 2020. Gina was born in Pescara, Italy and came to East Boston in 1964. Beloved wife of the late Santino Speziale. Loving mother of Tony "Nunzio" Speziale and his wife Maria of Revere, and Alfredo Speziale and his wife Denise of Millbury, MA. Cherished grandmother of Sandra and her husband John, Mark, Daniella and Alessandro. Adored great-grandmother of John, "JJ" Jr., Alexandra and Brandon. Dear sister of Luciana D'Incecco of Italy, and the late Tosca Laguardia, Francesco and Renato D'Incecco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gathering due to Covid-19, all services will be held privately. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. For online guestbook, please visit
www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Revere
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020