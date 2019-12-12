|
|
VOLPE, Gino M. Of Arlington, on Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 98. Beloved husband of Frances A. (Mignosa) Volpe. Loving father of Janice and her husband Edward Bonaccorso of NY, John Volpe and his wife Judith of Burlington, Anne Volpe of Arlington, Lisa and her husband Michael Collins of Arlington and the late Mark Volpe. Survived by his grandchildren Matthew, Mark, Lauren, Melissa, Amy, Michael, John, Andrew and Alex and his great-grandchildren Jason, Melanie and Victoria. Also survived by his sister Evelyn DiPietro of Medford and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Domenic and Frank Volpe. Relatives and Friends invited to Visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday, 4-8 pm, and to Services Tuesday, at 9 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Eulalia Church. Interment in Family Lot of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019