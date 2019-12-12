Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GINO VOLPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GINO M. VOLPE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GINO M. VOLPE Obituary
VOLPE, Gino M. Of Arlington, on Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 98. Beloved husband of Frances A. (Mignosa) Volpe. Loving father of Janice and her husband Edward Bonaccorso of NY, John Volpe and his wife Judith of Burlington, Anne Volpe of Arlington, Lisa and her husband Michael Collins of Arlington and the late Mark Volpe. Survived by his grandchildren Matthew, Mark, Lauren, Melissa, Amy, Michael, John, Andrew and Alex and his great-grandchildren Jason, Melanie and Victoria. Also survived by his sister Evelyn DiPietro of Medford and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Domenic and Frank Volpe. Relatives and Friends invited to Visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday, 4-8 pm, and to Services Tuesday, at 9 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Eulalia Church. Interment in Family Lot of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GINO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -