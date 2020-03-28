|
D'ALOISIO, GINO W. Jr. Age 67, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 23rd at Salem Hospital. Born in Chelsea, he was the son of Gino W. D'Aloisio, Sr. of Melrose and Hazel (Johnson) (D'Aloisio) Craig of Florida. Gino was a veteran of the Vietnam War who served with the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1973. Besides his loving parents, Gino is survived by his sister, Diana Nylen of Holden, his two brothers, Daniel D'Aloisio of Peabody and Dana D'Aloisio of Saugus and by his many nieces, nephew and dear cousins. Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held later in May or June at the Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Coolidge Road in Peabody and will be announced by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Citizens Inn, C/O Haven from Hunger, 81 Main St., Peabody, MA 01960. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
