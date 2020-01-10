|
DI LUZIO, Giorgio "George" Of Watertown, formerly of Castrovalva, Italy passed away on Jan. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Felicita (Vozella) Di Luzio. Loving father of Mary Ann Di Luzio, Angela Varlotto & her husband John & Rosemarie Di Luzio. Cherished grandfather of Nico, Gia, Marco & Felicia. George was born in Castrovalva, Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1946. Upon arriving in the U.S., George was self- taught in English. He was a gentleman dedicated to his family and his faith serving as a Lecturer and Eucharistic Minister as well as a member of the Sacred Heart Parish Choir. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (RT.16), WATERTOWN on Monday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown at 10 A.M. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 3-7 P.M.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020