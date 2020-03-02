Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
320 Hanover St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
320 Hanover St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GIOVANNA LANZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIOVANNA (FRALLICIARDI) LANZA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GIOVANNA (FRALLICIARDI) LANZA Obituary
LANZA, Giovanna "Jeanie" (Fralliciardi) Of Boston's North End passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Lanza. Loving mother of Joseph A. Lanza and his wife Lorena of Revere, Kenneth R. Lanza and Michelle Petrigno of the North End, and Christopher Lanza and his wife Deborah of Wakefield. Cherished nonni of Kenneth R. Lanza, Jr., Marialorena Lanza, Jianna Lanza and Joseph Lanza. Also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 5th from 8:30am to 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10am. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

www.watermanboston.com Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside

617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GIOVANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -