George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
GIOVANNA MUSTO Obituary
MUSTO, Giovanna Of Dedham, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vincenzo Musto. Devoted mother of Joe Musto and his wife Jeanne of Westwood and Lorella Musto of Dedham. Loving grandmother of Sarah Musto and her husband Alex Gee of Washington, D.C. and Vincent Musto and his wife Elizabeth of Raleigh, NC. Sister of Norina Firmani of Malden, Maria Petruzziello of Italy, Alessandro Musto of Italy, and the late Alessandra Petruzziello. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Tuesday, August 20 from 5-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Wednesday, August 21 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Giovanna's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
