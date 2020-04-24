Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for GIOVANNI CARULLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIOVANNI CARULLO

GIOVANNI CARULLO Obituary
CARULLO, Giovanni Of Medford, formerly of the North End, passed away on April, 23rd, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria (Antonelli) Carullo. Devoted father of Tina Carullo-Anzuoni and husband Stephen of Winthrop, Marisa Russo and husband Philip of Wakefield. Loving grandfather of Danielle Ludwig and husband Mark, Nicole Anzuoni, Philip and Gabrielle Russo, and Alexander Anzuoni. Adored great grandfather of Giovanna, Alessandra and Marco. Giovanni was a past member of the Laborer Union Local 22, as well as a past member of the Orsogna Plaza of Everett. In accordance with the guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours, 617-569-0990, or to get more information and to leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com Giovanni will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery with his beloved wife Maria. May they rest in peace.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
