GIOVANNI DILETIZIA

GIOVANNI DILETIZIA Obituary
DiLETIZIA, Giovanni "John" Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on November 1st, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Candita "Candy" (Ruscito) of 48 years. Devoted father of Claudio and his wife Maria, Anthony and his wife Rosie, and John, all of Canton. Cherished brother of Vincenzo of Hyde Park, Felicia Spiridigliozzi of Hyde Park, Onorina Risi of California, Renato of Canton, and the late Maddalena Ferdinandi. Loving "Nonno" of John, Jasen, Elisa, Catia, Anthony, John, and Sienna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday evening, 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home, children's room available. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to . For directions and guestbook please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
